Wed before the storm: AP photographer's pre-Barry nuptials

As Tropical Storm Barry bore down on New Orleans, news photographers from across the city could be found together in a church, witnessing the wedding of one of their own.

Associated Press photographer Gerald Herbert and Lucy Sikes were supposed to get married Saturday night. But with the impending storm throwing a wrench in wedding plans, the couple decided after some "soul-searching" to move their wedding forward to Friday.

New Orleans rhythm and blues musician Deacon John Moore still performed at the ceremony. He was accompanied by his brother and another musician in lieu of the regular church musicians who couldn't make it.

Wedding coordinator Pam Eshleman says Sikes texted her proposing a change of plans that morning itself and the wedding "just all worked out so well."

---

For the latest on Tropical Storm Barry, visit https://apnews.com/Hurricanes .