WeWork's ex-CEO faces new pregnancy discrimination complaint

A former top aide to WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has filed a federal discrimination complaint against him, saying she was demoted for becoming pregnant, subjected to derisive comments and ultimately fired for raising concerns.

The complaint seeks class action status against WeWork, alleging a pattern of discrimination against women at the office-sharing company. The case comes as WeWork is striving to regain the confidence of its employees, investors and customers in the wake of a failed attempt to enter the stock market.

Medina Bardhi filed the complaint Thursday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She was Neumann's chief of staff until she was fired on Oct. 2., shortly before Neumann was pushed out as CEO.

WeWork spokeswoman Gwen Rocco said the company will "vigorously defend itself against this claim."