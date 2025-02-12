The White House says court rulings going against the Trump administration are coming from “judicial activists” on the bench whose decisions amount to a “constitutional crisis.”

White House says judges balking at Trump's actions are provoking a 'constitutional crisis'

By The Associated Press

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- The White House said Wednesday that court rulings going against the Trump administration are coming from “judicial activists” on the bench whose decisions amount to a "constitutional crisis.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments as she pushed back against critics of Republican President Donald Trump's expansive actions.

“We believe these judges are acting as judicial activists rather than honest arbiters of the law," Leavitt said.