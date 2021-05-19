White supremacist leader sentenced to 35 years in prison

The leader of a violent white supremacist gang that began in Arkansas' prisons has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for his role in a racketeering and drug conspiracy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- The leader of a violent white supremacist gang that began in Arkansas’ prisons was sentenced to 35 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a racketeering and drug conspiracy.

Wesley Gullett, the president of the New Aryan Empire, pleaded guilty in federal court in February to conspiracy to commit racketeering and conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. In his plea agreement, Gullett also admitted to solicitation to commit murder and attempted murder along with other violent acts.

U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Wednesday also sentenced Gullett to five years of supervised release.

Prosecutors say New Aryan Empire began as a prison gang in the 1990s and later engaged in narcotics trafficking, witness intimidation and violent acts. Indictments originally returned in 2017 accused 44 gang members of drug and gun crimes, but additional members were accused in 2019 of involvement in violent crimes committed by the group.

Gullett escaped from a local Arkansas jail in 2019, along with another prisoner, but was later captured.

Three remaining defendants in the case against the gang are awaiting trial, which is set for Sept 7. One defendant is still a fugitive, while the other remaining defendants have all pleaded guilty.