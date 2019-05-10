Wild California car chase ends after rolling shootout

A wild car chase in the Los Angeles area has ended after a rolling shootout between a passenger and pursuing officers.

Authorities chased the Toyota Prius Friday afternoon. The car sped through traffic, and at one point a man leaned out of a passenger window and shot at pursuers.

The car finally came to a halt in the Los Angeles suburb of Downey, where the woman driver, who had blood on her shirt, surrendered.

However, the passenger remains in the car. It's not immediately clear whether he was hit by gunfire because officers haven't approached the car.

There was no immediate report on how the chase began.