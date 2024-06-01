Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-11-23-33-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

The Associated Press

04-11-23-33-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

(four, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-three, forty-nine, Mega Ball: twenty-three, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $522 million

