Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-11-23-33-49, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
May 31, 2024, 11:20 PM
Estimated jackpot: $522 million
