Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 15-35-48-53-68, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

15-35-48-53-68, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3

(fifteen, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-three, sixty-eight, Mega Ball: eight, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $203 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets