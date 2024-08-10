Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 12-32-38-40-57, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
August 10, 2024, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
12-32-38-40-57, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-seven, Mega Ball: twenty-one, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $405 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets