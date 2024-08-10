Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 12-32-38-40-57, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

12-32-38-40-57, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-seven, Mega Ball: twenty-one, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets