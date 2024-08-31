Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 10-17-20-24-54, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

10-17-20-24-54, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4

(ten, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four, fifty-four, Mega Ball: eight, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $627 million

