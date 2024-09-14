Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 21-55-56-57-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
September 14, 2024, 12:40 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-55-56-57-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, Mega Ball: one, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets