Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 21-55-56-57-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

ByThe Associated Press
September 14, 2024, 12:40 AM

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

