Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 21-55-56-57-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

21-55-56-57-66, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-six, Mega Ball: one, Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets