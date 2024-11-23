Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 13-20-26-32-65, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
November 23, 2024, 12:35 AM
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-two, sixty-five, Mega Ball: two, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $453 million
