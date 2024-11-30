Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 03-29-34-37-38, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
November 30, 2024, 12:30 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-29-34-37-38, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(three, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, Mega Ball: seventeen, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $514 million
