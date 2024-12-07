Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 16-21-33-39-45, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

By The Associated Press

(sixteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-five, Mega Ball: twenty-four, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $579 million

