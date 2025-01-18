Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
ByThe Associated Press
January 18, 2025, 12:35 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-10-37-54-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 3
(eight, ten, thirty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-nine, Mega Ball: twenty-two, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $113 million
