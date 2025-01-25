Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 08-12-43-52-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
January 25, 2025, 2:12 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-12-43-52-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(eight, twelve, forty-three, fifty-two, sixty-two, Mega Ball: eightteen, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $28 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets