Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 08-12-43-52-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

08-12-43-52-62, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(eight, twelve, forty-three, fifty-two, sixty-two, Mega Ball: eightteen, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $28 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets