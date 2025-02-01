Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 09-28-48-56-63, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
February 1, 2025, 12:35 AM
Estimated jackpot: $59 million
