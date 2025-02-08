Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-24-32-41-55, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

04-24-32-41-55, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(four, twenty-four, thirty-two, forty-one, fifty-five, Mega Ball: sixteen, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $94 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets