Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 04-24-32-41-55, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
February 8, 2025, 12:25 AM
Estimated jackpot: $94 million
