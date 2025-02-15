Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
ByThe Associated Press
February 15, 2025, 12:30 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-19-31-49-56, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(eleven, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-nine, fifty-six, Mega Ball: sixteen, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
