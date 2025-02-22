Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 01-13-28-37-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

01-13-28-37-46, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(one, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty-six, Mega Ball: ten, Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $165 million

