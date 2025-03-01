Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 09-19-30-35-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
March 1, 2025, 12:30 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-19-30-35-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3
(nine, nineteen, thirty, thirty-five, sixty-six, Mega Ball: sixteen, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $197 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets