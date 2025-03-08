Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 08-20-48-58-60, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
ByThe Associated Press
March 8, 2025, 12:25 AM
(eight, twenty, forty-eight, fifty-eight, sixty, Mega Ball: seven, Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $233 million
