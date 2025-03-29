Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 02-09-31-60-63, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 5

ByThe Associated Press
March 29, 2025, 12:35 AM

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-09-31-60-63, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 5

(two, nine, thirty-one, sixty, sixty-three, Mega Ball: twenty-three, Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

Sponsored Content by Taboola

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events