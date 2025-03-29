Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 02-09-31-60-63, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 5
ByThe Associated Press
March 29, 2025, 12:35 AM
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
