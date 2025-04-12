Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 15-37-38-56-58, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier:

(fifteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-six, fifty-eight, Mega Ball: nineteen, Megaplier: )

Estimated jackpot: $72 million

