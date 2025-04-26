Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 38-40-60-62-70, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier:

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

38-40-60-62-70, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier:

(thirty-eight, forty, sixty, sixty-two, seventy, Mega Ball: nine, Megaplier: )

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets