Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 14-37-40-41-68, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier:
ByThe Associated Press
May 3, 2025, 12:12 AM
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
