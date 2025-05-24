Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 07-18-40-55-68, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier:

May 24, 2025, 12:12 AM

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

07-18-40-55-68, Mega Ball: 18

(seven, eightteen, forty, fifty-five, sixty-eight, Mega Ball: eightteen

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

