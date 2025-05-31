Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions
ByThe Associated Press
May 31, 2025, 12:25 AM
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-28-37-38-58, Mega Ball: 13
Estimated jackpot: $189 million
