Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

May 31, 2025, 12:25 AM

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-28-37-38-58, Mega Ball: 13

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, fifty-eight, Mega Ball: thirteen

Estimated jackpot: $189 million

