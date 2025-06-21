Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 26-49-58-61-63, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier:

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

26-49-58-61-63, Mega Ball: 9

(twenty-six, forty-nine, fifty-eight, sixty-one, sixty-three, Mega Ball: nine

Estimated jackpot: $302 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets