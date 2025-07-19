Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 11-43-54-55-63, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier:

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

11-43-54-55-63, Mega Ball: 3

(eleven, forty-three, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-three, Mega Ball: three

Estimated jackpot: $100 million

