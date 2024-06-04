Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
June 3, 2024, 11:12 PM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
19-29-35-36-45, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-five, Powerball: sixteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
