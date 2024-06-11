Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 03-10-33-58-59, Powerball: 9

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-10-33-58-59, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(three, ten, thirty-three, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $223 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets