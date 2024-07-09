Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 20-22-31-33-45, Powerball: 1

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

20-22-31-33-45, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-five, Powerball: one, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $29 million

