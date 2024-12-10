Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
December 10, 2024, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
35-37-40-45-51, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
