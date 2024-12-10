Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 35-37-40-45-51, Powerball: 24

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

35-37-40-45-51, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-five, fifty-one, Powerball: twenty-four, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets