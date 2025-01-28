Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 02-40-47-53-55, Powerball: 20

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

02-40-47-53-55, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(two, forty, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-five, Powerball: twenty, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $59 million

