Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

By The Associated Press

04-44-47-52-57, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4

(four, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven, Powerball: nine, Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $183 million

