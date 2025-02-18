Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
February 18, 2025, 12:00 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-44-47-52-57, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 4
(four, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven, Powerball: nine, Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $183 million
