Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 20-23-48-59-66, Powerball: 4

ByThe Associated Press
April 8, 2025, 12:45 AM

20-23-48-59-66, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

(twenty, twenty-three, forty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-six, Powerball: four, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

