Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
April 8, 2025, 12:45 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
20-23-48-59-66, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
