Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 03-20-30-52-62, Powerball: 1

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

03-20-30-52-62, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3

(three, twenty, thirty, fifty-two, sixty-two, Powerball: one, Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $101 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets