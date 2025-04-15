Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The Associated Press
April 15, 2025, 12:35 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
03-20-30-52-62, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 3
(three, twenty, thirty, fifty-two, sixty-two, Powerball: one, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101 million
