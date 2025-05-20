Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 13-14-37-50-60, Powerball: 11
ByThe Associated Press
May 20, 2025, 3:12 AM
13-14-37-50-60, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, fourteen, thirty-seven, fifty, sixty, Powerball: eleven, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $135 million
