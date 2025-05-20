Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 13-14-37-50-60, Powerball: 11

May 20, 2025, 3:12 AM

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

13-14-37-50-60, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2

(thirteen, fourteen, thirty-seven, fifty, sixty, Powerball: eleven, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $135 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets