Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 13-47-52-64-67, Powerball: 25
ByThe Associated Press
May 27, 2025, 12:10 AM
13-47-52-64-67, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, forty-seven, fifty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $177 million
