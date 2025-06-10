Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 30-33-40-43-52, Powerball: 25
ByThe Associated Press
June 10, 2025, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
30-33-40-43-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 4
(thirty, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, fifty-two, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $54 million
