Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball

ByThe Associated Press
June 10, 2025, 12:05 AM

30-33-40-43-52, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 4

(thirty, thirty-three, forty, forty-three, fifty-two, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

