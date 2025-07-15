Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 08-12-45-46-63, Powerball: 24
ByThe Associated Press
July 15, 2025, 5:12 AM
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-12-45-46-63, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(eight, twelve, forty-five, forty-six, sixty-three, Powerball: twenty-four, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $250 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets