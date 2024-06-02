Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 28-38-52-54-68, Powerball: 8
ByThe Associated Press
June 1, 2024, 11:12 PM
28-38-52-54-68, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-eight, Powerball: eight, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $162 million
