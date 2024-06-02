Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 28-38-52-54-68, Powerball: 8

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

28-38-52-54-68, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-eight, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-eight, Powerball: eight, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $162 million

