Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
June 30, 2024, 12:04 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
26-51-54-61-69, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
