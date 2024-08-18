Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 12-31-43-45-46, Powerball: 22

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

12-31-43-45-46, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 5

(twelve, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, Powerball: twenty-two, Power Play: five)

Estimated jackpot: $35 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets