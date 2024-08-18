Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 12-31-43-45-46, Powerball: 22
ByThe Associated Press
August 18, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-31-43-45-46, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 5
(twelve, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, Powerball: twenty-two, Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $35 million
