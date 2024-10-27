Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
October 27, 2024, 12:11 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
08-12-40-45-51, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2
(eight, twelve, forty, forty-five, fifty-one, Powerball: fifteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
