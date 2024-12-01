Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 04-24-29-39-63, Powerball: 25
ByThe Associated Press
December 1, 2024, 1:18 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-24-29-39-63, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 4
(four, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, sixty-three, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $212 million
