Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
December 8, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
01-31-43-55-57, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2
(one, thirty-one, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, Powerball: twenty-two, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $256 million
