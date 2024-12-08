Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 01-31-43-55-57, Powerball: 22

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

01-31-43-55-57, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

(one, thirty-one, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, Powerball: twenty-two, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $256 million

