Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 14-31-35-64-69, Powerball: 23
ByThe Associated Press
January 19, 2025, 12:12 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
14-31-35-64-69, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(fourteen, thirty-one, thirty-five, sixty-four, sixty-nine, Powerball: twenty-three, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $328 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets