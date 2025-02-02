Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 23-29-32-49-61, Powerball: 8
ByThe Associated Press
February 2, 2025, 12:14 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
23-29-32-49-61, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-two, forty-nine, sixty-one, Powerball: eight, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets