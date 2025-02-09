Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
The Associated Press
February 9, 2025, 12:10 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
23-44-57-60-62, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $131 million
